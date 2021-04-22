I/O Coin Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $6,079.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.98 or 0.00569099 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005897 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00028802 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,722.79 or 0.03142643 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,823,273 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

