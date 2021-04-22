IDACORP (IDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect IDACORP to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. IDACORP has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 4.60-4.80 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, analysts expect IDACORP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE IDA opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

