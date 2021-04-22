Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $2.63

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.73. Ideanomics shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 129,815 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,579,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ideanomics by 1,341.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Ideanomics by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 744,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 532,060 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ideanomics by 594.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 507,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ideanomics by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

