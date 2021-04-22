IFG Advisory LLC Buys 54 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,293.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,134.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,877.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

