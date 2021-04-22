IFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,826,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,035,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.23.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $335.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

