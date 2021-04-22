IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 5,393 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 39.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $1,505,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Gentex by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

