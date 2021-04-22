IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB opened at $108.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day moving average is $107.91. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.05 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

