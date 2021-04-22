IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Up 7.5%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.25 and last traded at $63.11. 4,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 197,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $146,114.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,527.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,492 shares of company stock worth $404,367. Corporate insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

