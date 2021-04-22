iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Day anticipates that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.