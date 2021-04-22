iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Now Covered by B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

IHRT opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $1,159,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,268,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,480 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $1,233,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

