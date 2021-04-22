IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Raised to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.38. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $105.47.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,977 shares of company stock worth $11,705,914. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

