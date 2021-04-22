Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Shares of IMNM opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Immunome has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Immunome will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

