Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $653.50

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 653.50 ($8.54) and traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.45). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 780.50 ($10.20), with a volume of 444,796 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 761.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 653.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%.

In other Inchcape news, insider Till Vestring bought 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 718 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,441.20 ($3,189.44).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

