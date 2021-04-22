InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Shares Purchased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of InfraCap MLP ETF worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InfraCap MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

AMZA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,481. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. InfraCap MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

InfraCap MLP ETF Company Profile

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

