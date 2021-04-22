ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ING. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 210,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in ING Groep by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.