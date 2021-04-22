Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $50.95 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

