Insider Buying: GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Director Buys 83,333 Shares of Stock

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Director Darla D. Moore bought 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

JOB stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03. GEE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 80.50% and a negative net margin of 11.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GEE Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

