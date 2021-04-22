Insider Buying: HRL Holdings Limited (ASX:HRL) Insider Purchases 787,248 Shares of Stock

HRL Holdings Limited (ASX:HRL) insider Alex White purchased 787,248 shares of HRL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,895.26 ($66,353.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

About HRL

HRL Holdings Limited provides various environmental and laboratory services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers asbestos and hazardous materials management; property contamination testing and work place drug testing; environmental testing; and on-site testing and monitoring services, as well as environmental and property management software solutions.

