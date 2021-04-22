Insider Buying: Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) VP Buys 5,045 Shares of Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,045 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 615,069 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Landec by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landec by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Landec by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

