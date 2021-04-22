Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $181,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

ACEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

