Insider Selling: Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Sells 1,190 Shares of Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $25,442.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BFST traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.93. 8,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $476.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.37 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 111,346 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.