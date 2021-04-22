Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVNA opened at $268.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $71.56 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $11,414,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Carvana by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

