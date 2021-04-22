Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO Sells $3,150,700.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,362.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE G opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $45.21.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,912,000 after buying an additional 160,563 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,922,000 after buying an additional 1,470,634 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,241,000 after acquiring an additional 291,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,462,000 after acquiring an additional 83,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

