Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 10,056 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $194,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $116,121.42.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $433,600.56.

On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00.

HARP stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

