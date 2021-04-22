Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $209,235.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $209,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, David Lawee sold 28,148 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $1,842,568.08.

On Monday, March 29th, David Lawee sold 18,580 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,208,257.40.

On Friday, March 26th, David Lawee sold 203,607 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $13,269,068.19.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Lawee sold 301,254 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $19,774,312.56.

On Friday, March 19th, David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $39,742,256.65.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Lawee sold 433,785 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $28,399,903.95.

On Monday, March 15th, David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01.

On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $37,593,524.01.

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $35,314,109.40.

On Friday, March 5th, David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,027,474.00.

LYFT opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.