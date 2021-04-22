Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Sells $570,240.00 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greg Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $174.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.01 and its 200-day moving average is $154.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $184.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.88.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.