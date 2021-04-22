Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $992,320.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,128,320.00.

Smartsheet stock opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,932,000 after buying an additional 204,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $92,803,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,013,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

