Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells 33,358 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $1,485,765.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08.

On Friday, March 19th, Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,630. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -76.30 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

