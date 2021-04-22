Insider Selling: The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Director Sells C$4,890,310.60 in Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of The North West stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total transaction of C$4,890,310.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,859,202.91.

Shares of TSE NWC opened at C$36.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58. The North West Company Inc. has a 52-week low of C$24.60 and a 52-week high of C$37.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The North West’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWC shares. CIBC increased their target price on The North West to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

