Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dominick Colangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,734,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $63.54.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vericel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vericel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

