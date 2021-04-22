Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 13,100 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,100 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $790,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of XPEL opened at $62.51 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. On average, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in XPEL by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in XPEL by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in XPEL by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

