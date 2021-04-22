Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells $18,374.08 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $18,374.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,488 shares in the company, valued at $283,951.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $211,734.40.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21.

On Thursday, February 11th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $186,924.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $97,683.59.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 2,034 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $19,872.18.

ZNGA opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zynga by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

