Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

IART has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,759,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $14,619,641.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,063 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $74.36 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $74.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 110.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

