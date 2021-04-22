Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.68

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.68 and last traded at $74.67, with a volume of 1178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after acquiring an additional 572,291 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,197,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

