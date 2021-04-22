Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 59,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 350,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 714,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,896,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

