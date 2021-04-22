Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.60 EPS.

INTC stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,092,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $254.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

