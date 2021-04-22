International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 249.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.00.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

