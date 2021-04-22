International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 101.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $53.32.

