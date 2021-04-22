International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $848,000 Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 245,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 286,736 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,333,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,922,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Shares of EWS stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $23.92.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.