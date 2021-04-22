International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Ontrak worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ontrak by 118.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ontrak alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTRK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of OTRK opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $542.91 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.52.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. Analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.