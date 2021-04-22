International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.55 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $143.73. The firm has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

