Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.63

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.63 and last traded at C$15.63, with a volume of 60677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIP.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.28.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.