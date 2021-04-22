Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IKTSY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Intertek Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of IKTSY remained flat at $$85.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

