Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of IPI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,705. The company has a market cap of $388.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 372,667 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,086,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

