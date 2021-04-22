Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $860.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $825.00 to $860.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $805.95.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $891.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $755.21. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $492.00 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.52, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

