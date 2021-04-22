Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.35 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

