Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,996 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.80.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $861.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

