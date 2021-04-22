Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Decreased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $339.29 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $208.33 and a 12 month high of $342.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

