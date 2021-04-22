Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,025,000 after acquiring an additional 909,839 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,862,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 549,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $60.63 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $60.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97.

