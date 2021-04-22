Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of RWL stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,958. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.31.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.